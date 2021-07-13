Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 520,001 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,822 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 520,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Best Buy worth $118,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,824 shares of company stock worth $21,582,129 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

