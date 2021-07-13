Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $115,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.