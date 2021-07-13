Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $122,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

