Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $131.41 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $131,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,676. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.