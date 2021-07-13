Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $129.44 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $129,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

