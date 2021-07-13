Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:NAZ opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.