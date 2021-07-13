Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NAZ opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
