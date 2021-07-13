Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $262,079.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $262,079.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.14 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005395 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

