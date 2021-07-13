NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $45.33 Average PT from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.