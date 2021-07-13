Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00.

NYSE NWFL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. 17,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,941. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

