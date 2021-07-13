Northern Trust Corp Takes $12.33 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

