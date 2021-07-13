Northern Trust Corp Sells 98,986 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Textainer Group worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

TGH opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

