Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,551 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of SP Plus worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

