Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,796 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of PetIQ worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PETQ opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

