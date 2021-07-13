Northern Trust Corp Has $12.67 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Momo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Momo by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

