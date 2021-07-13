Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $192,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TMDX stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $924.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

