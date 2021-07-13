Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet Sells 6,600 Shares

Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00.

NYSE NDSN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,314. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.