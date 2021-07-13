Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet Sells 6,600 Shares

Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00.
NYSE NDSN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,314. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.
About Nordson
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.