Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.59% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

