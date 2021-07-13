Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,734 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $714,566. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

