Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

