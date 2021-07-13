Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of ATVCU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.