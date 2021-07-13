Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

