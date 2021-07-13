Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,128,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,056,502.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,742,200 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

