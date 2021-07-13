Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.