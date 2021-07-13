Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 301,373 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of MONCU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

