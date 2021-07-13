Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 404,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

FOREU opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.