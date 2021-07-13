Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,300 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

