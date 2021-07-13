Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $154.81 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.28.

