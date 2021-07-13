Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

