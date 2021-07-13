Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 560 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

