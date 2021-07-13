Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

