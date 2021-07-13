Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

