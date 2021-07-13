Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

