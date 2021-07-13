Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.85. Nokia shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,909,291 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Nokia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

