Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NCBS opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.