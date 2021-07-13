NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 83,770 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

