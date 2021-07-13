NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $14.80 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

EQIX stock opened at $829.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.