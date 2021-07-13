NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,040 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

