NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 179,866 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 179,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $206,947,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

