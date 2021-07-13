NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $23.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.