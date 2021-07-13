Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $939,174.60 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. 5,080,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,767. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

