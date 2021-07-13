New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,182. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.