Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $152.54 on Friday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $111.99 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.