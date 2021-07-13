Neuronetics, Inc. (NYSE:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 30,486 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NYSE:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 30,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $458,509.44.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00.

NYSE:STIM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,547. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.