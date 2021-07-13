Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NHS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
