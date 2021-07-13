Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NHS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

