NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of NeoPhotonics worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,865 shares of company stock worth $1,482,975 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

