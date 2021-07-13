Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NMRD stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of -0.37. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the first quarter worth $417,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

