Nello Mainolfi Sells 23,009 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,182,202.42.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,552. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

