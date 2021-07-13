Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

