Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.