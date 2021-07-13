Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NYSE:NAII) Director Sells $35,210.10 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NYSE:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $35,210.10.

Shares of NYSE NAII opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.